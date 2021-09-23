Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to organize an interactive meet with industry and business leaders on 24th September at Guwahati

New Delhi : Indian oil and gas sector have seen a catalyzing growth through innovative business model. With growing economy, India’s oil and gas demand is accelerating at a rapid pace. As a step to meet the growing energy demand, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has steered a plethora of transformational reforms in the recent past years to increase the domestic oil and gas production.

As part of the Government’s E&P industry outreach programme, an interactive meet with industry and business leaders is scheduled on 24th September2021 at Guwahati. The theme of the event is “E&P Investment Opportunities in North Eastern Region”.

The event will be graced by Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Rameswar Teli and Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. Ministers from Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim will take part in the plenary session. The programme will have a gathering of Policy Makers, Operators, Service Companies, Academia, Investors and Industry Chambers.

As a region, North East has been of very high strategic importance in oil and gas sector, especially in the journey of making India self-reliant. The region covers the entire oil and gas value chain starting from upstream to downstream.

The event will showcase Upstream Oil & Gas opportunities in North East Region, with the objective to market the portfolio of high volume Oil and Gas assets of Indian Sedimentary basins, and to promote the Bidding Rounds of Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing policy, Discovered Small Field Policy and Production Enhancement Opportunities. Theme of event is aligned to Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for north-east India, which is a paradigm shift in production and utilization of hydrocarbons to catalyze growth in the North East region and to improving standard of living for the people, generating opportunities for the youth and creating a sustainable energy secure future.