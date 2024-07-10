Ministry of Information & Broadcasting extends last date for entries for Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman 2024 till 15th July, 2024

Acknowledging the positive role and responsibility of Media in disseminating the outreach of International Day of Yoga 2024, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has today extended the last date for submission of entries for the 3rd Edition of Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS) 2024 till 15th July, 2024 (Monday).

Media Houses may send their entries and content for Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS) 3rd Edition – 2024 by 15th July, 2024 to aydms2024.mib[at]gmail[dot]com. The detailed guidelines for participation may be accessed on the website of the Ministry of I&B (https://mib.gov.in/) and Press Information Bureau (https://pib.gov.in).