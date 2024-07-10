Department of Posts to Organize 5000 Dak Chaupals Nationwide

Prev Post
The Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications has announced plans to organize 5000 Dak Chaupals across the country in the next 100 days. This initiative aims to establish Dak Chaupals as crucial links between rural residents and government services, addressing barriers such as distance and accessibility.
