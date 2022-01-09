Ministry of Heavy Industries to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava during the Iconic Week from 10th to 16th January 2022

New Delhi: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. As part of this initiative, Ministry of Heavy Industries is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, iconic week from 10th to 16th January 2022.

Ministry of Heavy Industries is focused on developing a globally competitive, green and technology-driven manufacturing sector including automotive and capital goods sector, which propels growth and job creation.

As part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava, Ministry of Heavy Industries in association with its CPSEs and Autonomous Bodies has planned series of events and activities across the country including at Haridwar, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Jhansi, Pune, Hyderabad etc during the iconic week. The events will take place at Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Pune, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd. (AYCL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), Braithwaite Burn & Jessop Construction Co. Ltd. (BBJ), Kolkata, Bridge & Roof Ltd. (B&R), Kolkata, Cement Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI), Central Manufacturing Institute of India (CMTI), Bengaluru, Engineering Projects (India) Ltd. (EPIL), Fluid Control Research Institute (FCRI), Palakkad, Hindustan Machine Tools Ltd. (HMT), Hindustan Salts Ltd. / Sambar Salts Ltd. (HSL/SSL) etc.

The focus is on the themes of [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] and Freedom Struggle in areas of Innovation, Manufacturing Excellence, Atamanirbhar Bharat, Environment & Sustainability, Swachha Bharat, Swastha Bharat, Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle etc. The events include Inaugurations, New Product launches, Technology Demonstrations, Technical Exhibitions, Seminars, Webinars, Expert Lectures, Yoga and Meditation sessions, Health Camps, Cleanliness Drives, Competitions on Freedom Struggle and Movements, etc

Thrust is on following “Whole of Government Approach” and people’s participation i.e Janbhagidari in the events and activities in the week-long celebrations. Directions have been issued to ensure Covid-19 social distancing & hygiene protocols during the events and activities. Thrust is being given to leverage Information Technology and Virtual modes for organizing the events/activities.