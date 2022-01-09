Odisha Chief Secretary directs to vaccinate doctors and healthworkers & Covid hospitals to be ready

Bhubaneswar : Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today reviewed ground level preparedness in presence of District Collectors and senior State Govt officials.

Chief Secretary directed to insulate the doctors, nurses and health workers for covid duty with booster dose on priority and also directed that all Covid hospitals & care centers should put in place help desk system for communication with family members and relatives of the patients.

Additional Chief Secretary Raj K Sharma said that all facilities and provisions put in place for combating the second wave should be reactivated with full force. He also asked the Collectors to recruit the retired doctors and nurses locally as per the requirement.