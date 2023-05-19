Ministry of Education conducts workshop on Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) and School-to-work transition

A workshop on Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) and School-to-work transition was organised by Ministry of Education in partnership with the World Bank India in Mumbai today.

The workshop witnessed participation of nodal officers from the state governments, officials from Ministry of Education, Skill India & sector experts, co-chaired by Sh. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy

and Sh. Atul Tiwari, Secretary, Skill India.

The discussions centred around emerging trends, ways to strengthen recent initiatives around skill development and the way forward for School-to-Work transition. The strategies to align further skill development efforts with dynamic needs of the industry were also discussed. Representatives from the states: Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and others engrossed in brainstorming during the workshop on STARS and School-to-work transition.