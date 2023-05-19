Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to tour Kerala on 21-22 May



The Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on his maiden two day visit to Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram & Kannur) on May 21-22, 2023.



After his arrival on May 21st, the Vice-President will offer prayers at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, Thiruvananthapuram.



On May 22nd, the Vice-President will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram, where he will address the gathering and release a Souvenir of Kerala Legislature International Book Festival – 2023. The Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on 22nd May 1998 by the former President of India, late Shri K.R. Narayanan.



Later in the day, the Vice-President will visit the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kannur, where he will interact with the cadets. This marks the first visit by any Vice-President of India to the INA.



During the tour of Kannur, the Vice-President will pay respects to his teacher, Ms. Rathna Nair at her residence in Thalassery. Ms. Nair taught Shri Dhankhar when he was a student of Sainik School, Chittorgarh.