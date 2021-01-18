Minister of State Jal Shakti, Sh Rattan Lal Kataria conducts a Review Meeting of CSMRS – Central Soil and Material Research Station.

New Delhi: The Institute is pioneer in Geotechnical Survey and Analysis. It provides consultancy to Strategic International projects like Punatsangchu (Bhutan), It plays a fundamental role under the DRIP Programme of Ministry of Jal Shakti.Mr Kataria interacted with the Scientists and lauded their efforts in taking India towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Mr Rattan Lal kataria conducted a review meeting of the CSMRS, a state of the art Research institute which is famous for its core competency in Investigation, Consultancy and applied research in challenging Geo-technical environment in large scale Water resources projects. CSMRS is the only union organization dealing with soils, rocks, concrete, rockfill, geosynthetics and other materials for WR Projects.

The Institute plays a pivotal role in carrying out the investigation and analysis of the soil, rock and other geological parameters which is critical for the design and construction of large scale structures like Dams, Barrages, Water canals etc.

Mr Kataria informed that CSMRS is making silent yet significant contribution in almost every WR project of National and International importance for eg – Polavaram project, Andhra Pradesh, SardarSarovar Dam Project, BhaunratDam,U.P, Kholongchhu HE project, Bhutan, Punatsangchhu HE project,Bhutan, projects in Afghanistan and Myanmar etc.

Mr Kataria termed the institute as a symbol of India’s soft power and gave the credit for its success to the hardworking Scientists of the institutes. Mrkataria expressed satisfaction over the performance of the institute and commended the Scientists for surpassing the annual targets set for the year 2018-19,19-20. He lauded the immense contribution of Indian scientist community in meeting the evolving challenges faced by this Nation in the Global era. MrKataria affirmed that the Government firmly stands with the Scientist community.

Mr Kataria emphasized that CSMRS has an instrumental role to play in the Ongoing DRIP – Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Project. He informed that the Government has allocated funds under the DRIP Project for procurement of cutting edge softwares and equipments for CSMRS. The Director of the Institute informed that 2 Softwares for real time Data Analysis and study of structural behavior during and post construction stages, namely FLAC 2F and RS2/PHASE 2 have been procured alongwith other equipments.

The Government has also provided Nod for specialized training and capacity building of CSMRS scientists at Swansea University,UK and Norwegian Geotechnical Institute Oslo, Norway. The meeting was attended by the Director CSMRS, Scientists of CSMRS and other administrative officials.

