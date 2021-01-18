Leaders from neighbourhood greet PM,Govet of India for successful launch of vaccination drive against COVID-19

New Delhi:Leaders from neigbouring countries have greeted the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and Indian Government for successful launch of vaccination drive against COVID-19 on 16th January 2021.

In a tweet, the President of Sri Lanka Shri Gotabaya Rajapaksa said “My heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the successful roll out of the #COVID19 vaccine & his generosity towards friendly neighbouring countries.”

In a tweet, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Shri Mahinda Rajapaksa said “Congratulations PM @narendramodi and the Government of India on taking this very important step with this massive #COVID19 Vaccination drive. We are starting to see the beginning of the end to this devastating pandemic.”

In a tweet, the President of the Republic of Maldives Shri Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said “Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and the Indian government for its landmark program to vaccinate India’s population against COVID-19. I’m highly confident that you’ll be successful in this endeavor and that we are finally seeing an end to the COVID-19 scourge.”

In a tweet, the Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshering Said “I would like to congratulate PM @narendramodi and the people of India for the landmark launch of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive today. We hope it comes as an answer to pacify all the sufferings we have endured this pandemic.”

