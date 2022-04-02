Minister of State, Culture & External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates ‘Temple 360’ website on the occasion of Nav Varsha at IGNCA today

New Delhi : Minister of State for Culture & External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi launched the website ‘Temple 360’ in an event organized by Ministry of Culture at IGNCA Ampitheatre, Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts, New Delhi under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

After the launch of website, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi wished everyone a happy new year. While addressing the gathering she said, today we launched Temple 350 and I feel very happy when the young generation who is present here is dancing to the songs of Raghuvanshi ji, and that is the power of India.

She further added “ During Corona, people were not able to visit temples, there are many reasons people can’t go and visit temples, the temple 360 is that digital platform where anyone can visit or do darshan of 12 Jyotirlinga and Char Dham from any location.”

