60+ winners from class 6-12 awarded at First Ever IndiaSkills Junior Championship

New Delhi : The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that the traditional New Year festival, celebrated across the country with different names and customs such as Ugadi, Yugadi, Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Sukladi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh is a symbol of Indian culture – reflecting its diversity and underlying unity.

Speaking at Ugadi celebrations at Swarna Bharat Trust in Hyderabad, Shri Naidu called upon youth to preserve and protect Indian culture and understand the significance behind each Indian festival. He wished the traditional New Year would usher prosperity and happiness in the lives of the people of the country.

The Vice President observed that strengthening the bonds between people of different cultures promotes harmony in society. Recalling India’s civilisational value of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, Shri Naidu called for sustained efforts from everyone for the country’s progress. “Let’s unite and move forward, let’s achieve Atma Nirbhar Bharat”, he said.

Shri Naidu observed that colonial rule exploited India and led to an inferiority complex among Indians. Urging everyone to take pride in India’s ancient heritage, Shri Naidu said that India is experiencing a rapid growth in all sectors and that the entire world is looking up to India. Calling for the highest quality of debate in public discourse, he said nobody should diminish the country’s status on the world stage.

Reminding that the New Year festivals are also a celebration of nature’s bounty, the Vice President urged everyone to take a pledge on the New Year to preserve nature and switch to sustainable practices. He also advised people, particularly youngsters to shun sedentary lifestyles and adopt healthy habits.

The Vice President stressed the importance of using Indian languages in public life and suggested that “everyone should cherish and use their mother tongue in their daily lives, to the extent possible”. He also wanted mother tongue to be the medium of instruction in schools, at least till the primary level. He said that Indian languages should be increasingly used in administration and in the courts.

Shri Naidu complimented Swarna Bharat Trust for its activities towards empowerment of women and in upskilling the youth. On this occasion, Shri Naidu witnessed various cultural and literary performances such as “Ugadi panchanga sravanam” – a brief analysis of Hindu astrological almanac by Dr. Sagi Kamalakara Sarma, Professor, Osmania University, “Telugu padya vaibhavam” – a poetry recital by Shri Gummadi Gopala Krishna, “Sangeetha Vaibhavam” by Shri Challagali Venkatraju and a Kuchipudi dance performance by Ms. Manne Tina Chowdary.

Chairman, Swarna Bharat Trust, Dr. Kamineni Srinivas, Secretary Shri B. Subbareddy, Smt. Chigurupati Uma, trustees and other dignitaries participated in the event.