Milk ATM service launched in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A milk ATM service was inaugurated by state cashew development corporation chairman Amarendra Das on Wednesday. The milk ATM service aims to supply pure and purified milk and its products to the Jagatsinghpur town citizens. The service would be given to people from wee hour to till 11 AM each day and the mobile milk van to travel the entire town during the time. The inaugural ceremony was attended by ex-lecturer Himansu Acharya, scribe Sidhartha Das, ATM supervisor Surya Kanta Behera, and social activist Rashmikanta Behera, Manoranjan Das, Krushna Chandra Sethy, Santtosh Kathua, Sarat Das, Krushna Chandra Sethy and Srinibas Patra. [Ends]