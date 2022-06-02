Jagatsinghpur DHH staff nurse selected for FN Award 2021

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: A staff Nurse Khulana Barik working in Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital [DHH] here has been selected to get the Florence Nightingale [FN] award 2021, a health and family welfare department communication informed. This is a matter of pride that the FN award was given to a Jagatsinghour health worker in a row, last year one Premalata Barik a staff working in Paradeep hospital had been bestowed the FN award 2020. The DHH authority informed that Khulana Barik had been shown her privileged handling delivery of pregnant women during Covid 19 period as well as taking care of newborns so also she had handled a few Covid 19 pregnant during the pandemic. CDMO Khetrabasi Dash, DPM Chakradhar Jena, deputy manager Sukanta Kumar Pradhan, and DHH staff have greeted Khulana Barik for her selection.