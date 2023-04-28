Massive Investment Opportunities for both Start-ups and Conglomerates in the Tourism Industry: G. Kishan Reddy

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India organised Roadshows at New Delhi and Mumbai on 26th and 27th April with the objective of raising awareness among stakeholders in the Travel and Tourism Industry about the forthcoming 1st Global Tourism Investors’ Summit. The Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy chaired the two Roadshows along with senior Ministerial officers.

Addressing attendees at the Roadshow, Shri G. Kishan Reddy said, “Considering the plethora of experiences the Indian tourism industry offers, such as wellness tourism, adventure tourism, eco-tourism, rural tourism, spiritual tourism and several others, both the State and Central Governments recognise the role that tourism can play in driving economic growth. Therefore, private investment, particularly in hotels and other tourism-related infrastructure, is critical.”

The Delhi event saw the presence of eminent industry stakeholders including Mr. Ajay Bakaya, MD of Sarovar Hotels, Mr. Patu Keswani, Chairman and MD of Lemon Tree Hotels, Mr. Deep Kalra, Co-Chairman of CII National Committee, Tourism and Hospitality and Founder & Chairman of MakeMyTrip and Mr. Nakul Anand, Executive Director of ITC Ltd amongst others. They shared their insights on the sector’s overview and its future prospects.

Key dignitaries at the Mumbai Roadshow, held on 27th April, included Shri Saurabh Vijay, Principal Secretary (Tourism), Government of Maharashtra, Shri Hareet Shukla, Secretary (Tourism), Government of Gujarat, Shri Vivek Shrotriya, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Shri Pawan Jain, Joint Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan also attended and expressed their views during the event.

Prominent industry leaders including Mr. Vishal Kamat, Co-Chair, CII WR Sub Committee on Tourism and Hospitality, CEO, Kamat Hotels India Limited, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, Cdr Nevil Malao, VSM (Retd), Vice President Head – Cruise & Navy Cell, J. M. Baxi & Co., Mr. Dhimant Bakshi, CEO, Imagica, Mr. Santhosh Kutty, CEO – Hotels, Mahindra Hotels and Resorts one to one interaction with Hon`ble Minister of Tourism, Shri G. Kishan Reddy at the Roadshow in Mumbai.

During the Business Seminar, Shri G. Kishan Reddy stated that, inspired by the ambitious vision of Prime Minister, the Government is working dedicatedly towards the sustained growth and promotion of tourism in India in Mission Mode. Various initiatives are being undertaken to provide both domestic and inbound tourists with memorable experiences. In addition to promoting the Global Tourism Investor summit, the roadshow also provided an opportunity for the Ministry of Tourism to gather feedback from the industry stakeholders.

The objective of the forthcoming Global Tourism Investors’ Summit is to highlight India’s travel and tourism sector as an ideal investment destination and give investors as well as the Central and State Governments a forum to explore investment opportunities. The participating states will have the opportunity to showcase strengths and unique offerings in terms of investible ready projects in the states to attract investments for tourism infrastructure. The Summit is also expected to facilitate meaningful discussions and collaborations between the Government and the private sector to promote the speedy growth and development of India’s tourism industry.

The first Global Tourism Investors’ Summit (GTIS) 2023 is being organized in partnership with Invest India as the Investment Promotion and Facilitation partner, and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as the Industry Partner, with an objective of providing a common platform for global and domestic players to interact and explore investment opportunities in the Indian travel and hospitality sector. The Summit, being organized under the ageis of India`s G 20 Presidency, offers an opportune platform for investors from the G20 countries to explore the Indian tourism industry products among other areas of bilateral/multilateral engagements.