Make Shift hospital in SLBSGM College and Hospital to be used for super specialty services: HP CM Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi :The Make shift hospital in the Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital Mandi would be used for super specialty services once the pandemic was completely over and steps would be taken to fill up vacant posts of doctors in the medical college. This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the closing ceremony of IRIS 2022 of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Govt. Medical College & Hospital Mandi (SLBSGM College & Hospital) at Ner Chowk in Mandi district today.

Chief Minister said that he had been witness to the steady growth of this medical college. He said that the SLBSGM College & Hospital aims to provide high quality education and healthcare through highly skilled, dedicated and compassionate doctors and staff. The SLBSGM College was providing medical facility to people of four districts Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti and Bilaspur districts. He said that at present 23 Departments are functioning and process for establishment of other departments and facility was under process and the college has in take capacity of 120 seats annually, he added.

While appreciating the colourful cultural programme held on the occasion, Chief Minister advised the medical students to keep the spirit on, so as to remove the monotony of life. He said that since the medical profession deals with mitigating the sufferings of society, therefore few relaxing moments were also much needed.

Chief Minister said that despite being a small State, Himachal Pradesh today has six medical colleges in Government sector alone. He said that the State Government has decided to fill up 500 post of doctors to strength health infrastructure in the State. He said that this medical College also played a crucial role in treatment of Covid-19 patients during the pandemic. He said that the State Government would sympathetically consider to increase the stipend of the trainee doctors. He said that appropriate place would be identified for construction of playground for the students of the college.

Chief Minister released College Magazine ‘Asclepius’ on the occasion. He also administered Blood Donation Oath on the occasion of World Blood Donor’s Day. He also distributed prizes to the winners of different events on the occasion.

Principal, SLBSGM College, Dr. Rajesh Kumar welcomed the Chief Minister and detailed various activities of the College. He said that this hospital has been started with bed capacity of 250 beds in the year 2018, but now the bed capacity has increased to 500 beds. He thanked the Chief Minister for filling up about 20 posts of specialist Doctors in the Hospital as a result of which the hospital was now running smoothly .

President SCA of College, Sachin Grewal said that in the IRIS Fest 2022, about 1150 MBBS students participated in various kind of sports, cultural and academic activities, out of them 450 students are participating from five other medical colleges of the state.

MLA Sundernagar Rakesh Jamwal, MLA Nachan Vinod Kumar, MLA Balh Inder Singh Gandhi, Chairman Milkfed Nehal Chand Sharma, Chairman Zila Parishad Mandi Pal Verma, Director Medical Education Rajneesh Pathania were present on the occasion.