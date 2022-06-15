‘ABHYUDAYA’, the Annual Art and Dance festival organized by AATMAN FOUNDATION

Bhubaneswar: ‘Children and Youths from marginalized community should be encouraged towards traditional form of art and dance. They are the ambassadors of our great culture’– said by the guests who graced the occasion of annual art and dance festival organized by AATMAN Foundation, a city based institution working on art, dance and culture. ‘Dance and culture is an integral part of life. But very few people are getting the opportunity to make this as profession. Traditional art and dance should be imparted to all the children studying in schools’- expressed by the dignitaries present in the meeting.

AATMAN foundation organized ABHYUDAYA, an annual art and dance festival in Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Center, Bhubaneswar on 14th June 2022. The festival was attended by eminent persons from the art and culture. Smt. Minakshi Mishra, Director, ICCR, RO-Bhubaneswar as Chief Guest; Sri Bijay Kumar Nayak, Former Director, Culture and eminent litterateur, Dr. Snehaprava Samantaray, Eminent Odissi Dancer and Former Lecturer in Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Smt. Sikata Das, Eminent Odissi Dancer had graced occasion. Speaking in the festival the eminent dignitaries appreciated the noble and unique efforts undertaken by the foundation. On this occasion, Eminent Odissi Dancer Sri Bijaya Kumar Dash, and Guru Smt. Rojalin Mohapatra were awarded with ABHYUDAYA SANMAAN 2022.

The institute has been working for the development of art and culture in our state for the last more than 8 years. The foundation imparts training on Odissi and other traditional art forms to number of young students from the city. Moreover, the institute has also provided opportunity for the young talents from city slums, nurtured them with utmost care so as to enable them to expand their horizons and realize their true potential. It has always been the endeavors of the AATMAN FOUNDATION to culturally uplift the underprivileged. Under the able leadership of Manisha Manaswini, a passionate Odissi performer and academician, the institute has got appreciation in and around the state.