Mahindra launches the game-changing All-New Scorpio-N: The #BigDaddyOfSUVs starts at INR 11.99 lakh

New Delhi :Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, today launched its much-awaited SUV – the All-New ‘Scorpio-N’ – starting at INR 11.99 lakh. Poised to take forward the ‘game-changer’ legacy of the Scorpio brand, the All-New Scorpio-N is designed, engineered and built to disrupt the SUV segment with its class-leading attributes, features and capabilities, to be acknowledged as the #BigDaddyOfSUVs.

The All-New Scorpio-N is completely new ground-up, with no carryover components of the existing Scorpio. This allows the All-New Scorpio-N to elevate existing segment benchmarks across all critical parameters: performance, capabilities, technology, sophistication, ride and handling, NVH, interiors and appearance. Designed at Pininfarina, Italy and Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS), Mumbai and engineered by the teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai and Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA, and manufactured at the state-of-the-art world-class facility at Chakan, Pune, the All-New Scorpio-N is truly a global product. The development and engineering of the All-New Scorpio-N is the outcome of an overall investment of INR 1,600 crore, which includes setting up a world class highly automated manufacturing line.

Speaking on the launch of the All-New Scorpio-N, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The All-New Scorpio-N has been designed, engineered and built to be a game-changer. With its unmissable design, sophisticated ride and handling, thrilling performance, advanced technology, reassuring safety and of course, its terrain-conquering abilities, the All-New Scorpio-N takes forward the unbeatable Mahindra legacy of building authentic, desirable and tough yet sophisticated SUVs. The All-New Scorpio-N disrupts existing product category hierarchies and will be a force to reckon with across multiple SUV segments. It is a global product, being unveiled simultaneously in South Africa and Nepal, alongside the India launch, and will be followed by launches in other international markets in the near future.”

Speaking on the development of the All-New Scorpio-N, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd., said, “We started the development of the All-New Scorpio-N on a clean slate with no carry over from the existing Scorpio, which gave us the opportunity to not just raise existing benchmarks but set new category standards. We set out with the objective of delighting customers with a contemporary SUV boasting high levels of engineering, technology, dynamics, sophistication and refinement, and I believe we have succeeded in full measure. The All-New Scorpio-N’s third-generation body-on-frame platform has been engineered to ensure every drive is safe, comfortable and exciting, while delivering authentic SUV attributes. Combined with AdrenoX intelligence, the All-New Scorpio-N is an intuitive, immersive and enjoyable SUV to drive and own.”

The All-New Scorpio-N will be available for test drives starting July 5, 2022 in 30 cities and in the rest of the country by July 15, 2022, details of which can be seen on the website https://auto.mahindra.com/suv/scorpio-N. Bookings for the All-New Scorpio-N will open online and simultaneously at Mahindra dealerships on July 30, 2022, 11.00 AM onwards. The ‘Add to cart’ feature for the Scorpio-N will be available online and at dealerships from July 5, 2022. Bookings will be done on a ‘first come, first served’ basis and will also form the basis of delivery dates, depending on the variant chosen by the customer. After customers have selected their choice of variant and colour to finalise their booking with payment confirmation, Mahindra will provide a two-week window to amend their choice of variant and colour – in case they wish to. Details of the booking process are available on the website https://auto.mahindra.com/suv/scorpio-N. The deliveries of the Scorpio-N will begin during the forthcoming festive season.

M&M is simultaneously unveiling the Scorpio-N in South Africa and Nepal, alongside the India launch. Additionally, Mahindra is committed to introduce the All-New Scorpio-N in Australia and New Zealand and will announce the details shortly. The All-New Scorpio-N hence becomes the first brand from the house of M&M to be globally unveiled (across focused international markets), aligning with Mahindra’s strategy to strengthen its global footprint.

About The Scorpio-N

Bigger, bolder, more powerful, sophisticated, and laden with safety and technology, the Scorpio-N nomenclature was carefully chosen to represent the fact that it raises the game to the power of N.

Thrilling performance

The All-New Scorpio-N is engineered for those looking for a new-age authentic SUV. Built on our new third-generation body-on-frame platform, the Scorpio-N boasts of class-leading structural rigidity, off-road capability and exemplary on-road manners. The Scorpio-N is powered by a TGDi mStallion (petrol) engine with 149.14 kW (200 PS) of power and 380 Nm of torque, and mHawk (diesel) engine with 128.6kW (175PS) of power and 400 Nm torque, offered in both 6-speed Manual and Automatic Transmissions, and 4X4 as option.

Unmissable presence

The Scorpio-N takes forward the machismo factor to a whole new level. The signature wheel arches have been made even more muscular taking inspiration from the sinewy silhouette of a swimmer. A metallic Scorpio tail element is seamlessly integrated into the beltline, swinging all the way to the top of the window, giving the Scorpio-N more of a sting. The commanding nature of design effortlessly translates into the front as well. The Scorpio character is omnipresent as the tall, stacked taillamp design creates a commanding stand on the rear, as in the front. The All-New Scorpio-N will be offered in five body colour options: Deep Forest, Napoli Black, Everest White, Red Rage, Dazzling Silver, Royal Gold, and Grand Canyon.

Premium crafted interiors

The All-New Scorpio-N is absolutely captivating on the inside, as on the outside. The BigDaddyOfSUVs greets passengers with top notch craftmanship – rich coffee-black leatherette upholstery, best-in-class command seating position, centre console encased in robust metal finished dual rails, advanced infotainment system and more, taking the premium-ness to the next level. The interiors of the Scorpio-N are designed and fettled to offer a highly sophisticated sensation, delighting the driver and passengers alike.

Sophisticated ride and handling

The All-New Scorpio-N uses the most sophisticated technologies available to offer benchmark driving dynamics. The latest generation body-on-frame structure has been optimised to offer remarkable levels of dynamic competencies and assured handling capabilities. Additionally, the penta-link rear suspension features the segment-first watts link mechanism to offer confident ride and handling attributes. The first-in-segment Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD) technology, in combination with the Scorpio-N’s advanced shock absorbers featuring MTV-CL technology, is devised to offer a smooth, comfortable ride experience. The steering setup is remarkably smooth and responsive for a vehicle in its category, and All Four Disc brakes ensure exhilarating yet safe drive.

‘Go Anywhere’ capability

The All-New Scorpio-N is designed to rule all terrains with the 4XPLOR, first-in-class intelligent terrain management technology. With a mere touch, the electric shift-on-the-fly 4Wheel Drive System transforms the Scorpio-N from 2WD mode into an all-conquering, capable 4WD beast. The Scorpio-N also gets three drive modes to match the driver’s mood: Zip, Zap and Zoom. Zip for smooth riding especially through traffic, Zap for true Mahindra SUV performance and, Zoom to amp it up for a more engaging and exhilarating ride-quality.

Bristling with tech

The All-New Scorpio-N scores high on technology, offering an unmatched value proposition for urban and tech-savvy customers looking for engaging with their SUV to the next level. Powered by AdrenoX intelligence for an immersive and intuitive driving experience, it is laden with 70+ connect apps, Android Auto and Apple Car Play, and built-in Alexa functionality enabling hands-free access to entertainment, information and vehicle controls. Alexa voice assistant supports in-vehicle controls even in offline mode. With the Scorpio-N, Mahindra introduces the first SUV model in the world with what3words integrated with Alexa. AdrenoX also brings an Immersive Audio Experience by adopting 3D Immersive Sound System by Sony. The gateway to this impressive line-up of future ready experience is through an integrated 20.32 cm infotainment screen. Mahindra has partnered with Amazon Alexa, what3words, Qualcomm, Visteon, Blackberry QNX, Bosch, Sony and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver the connected SUV experience.

Clean conscience

The All-New Scorpio-N has the lowest CO2 emission in its segment. This has been achieved through competent engineering and product development right from the outset. Moreover, several sustainable technologies have been adopted in metallurgy and component optimisation such as latest generation dip paint (CG 800 CED coating) and low RRC tyres to lower CO2 emission, and LEDs for reducing the overall energy consumption by 10 per cent. In addition to this, M&M has consciously adopted several environment friendly manufacturing processes under Mahindra’s goal of moving towards carbon neutrality.

