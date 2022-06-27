MP :1153 unlicensed arms seized so far

New Delhi :Continuous action is being taken by the police in view of the law and order situation in the state under Panchayat and Urban Bodies General Election-2022. So far, 1153 unlicensed arms have been seized in the state. 2 lakh 57 thousand 813 licensed weapons have been deposited in the state. Action has been taken against one lakh 47 thousand 748 persons under the Preventive Section of CrPC. So far, 17 thousand 382 non-bailable warrants have also been executed.

Liquor worth Rs 4 crore 66 lakh seized

Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has informed that 41 thousand 799 bulk litres of liquor has been confiscated in the state from June 1 to June 25, 2022. The estimated value of the confiscated liquor is Rs 4 crore 66 lakh 19 thousand 787. Maximum 12 thousand 570 bulk 4 liters of liquor has been seized in Dhar.