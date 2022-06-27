MP :No provision of star campaigner in urban body elections

New Delhi :Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has informed that at present no provision has been made by the State Election Commission regarding star campaigner in urban body elections. The expenditure incurred in the constituency of the contesting candidate will be included in the election expenditure.

Shri Singh has told that in the case of the candidate of mayor, the limits of the entire urban body area and in the case of the candidate of the corporator, the limits of his/her ward are marked as the constituency. In case of meeting of more than one candidate from the same platform, the expenditure will be divided in proportion to the maximum limit of expenditure in the case of mayor and corporator. In case of meeting of more than one corporator, the expenditure will be divided equally among the corporators. Travel expenses on persons coming from outside for election campaign will not be included in the expenditure.