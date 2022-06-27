India’s Safest Car – Mahindra XUV700

New Delhi :Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India, today announced that their hugely successful XUV700 received the Global NCAP ‘Safer Choice’ Award for being the safest car in India. This accolade is only available to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety for vehicles sold in India. This achievement is even more special for Mahindra as it won this award two times in a row, XUV300 being the 1st vehicle that was conferred this accolade in 2020.

Mahindra XUV700 received the highest combined occupant safety rating of any car tested in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. It achieved a five-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection.

Packing an unmissable presence, sci-fi technology, spirited performance, world class safety and a tough yet sophisticated drive experience, the disruptive XUV700 has redefined the segment benchmarks. Available with multiple powertrain options and seating configurations, customers can choose from the widest range of offerings in this segment.

WORLD CLASS SAFETY IN XUV700*

Safety is one of the core pillars of the XUV700 experience.

The XUV700 comes equipped with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) which includes, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Brakes using both camera and radar. The ADAS system also features: Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive cruise Control, Smart Pilot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and High Beam Assist.

XUV700 also comes with Driver Drowsiness Detection which nudges the driver in case he/she is feeling drowsy.

The Auto Booster Headlamp switches on automatically when the vehicle exceeds 80km/h at night for increasing visibility and therefore making the driving experience safer.

Another unique function in the XUV700 is the Personalised Safety Alert which alerts the driver if he/she exceeds a set speed. It can be programmed to sound out in the voice of a loved one.

The XUV700 comes with 7 airbags which includes curtain airbags (extending up to 3rd row occupants), driver knee airbags, driver side airbag and passenger side airbag keeping up with its safety promise, in addition to standard dual frontal airbags. Apart from that XUV700 comes with driver seat-belt lap pre-tensioner in addition to standard seat-belt retractor pre-tensioner for driver and co-driver. Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD) is standard.

The XUV700 crashworthy structure is designed to protect occupant in case of collisions. Additionally, XUV700 is equipped with frontal and side crash sensors for robust airbag deployment.

Best- in-class Safety Features in XUV700*

7 Airbags

Latest Generation Electronic Stability Program

ADAS – Front Collision Warning

ADAS – Automatic Emergency Braking

ADAS – Lane Keep Assist

ADAS – Lane Departure Warning

ADAS – Smart Pilot Assist

ADAS – High Beam Assist

Driver Drowsiness Detection

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Cornering lamps

360-degree Surround View System

Blind View Monitoring

Electronic Park Brake

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

*Features may differ by variants

About the Safer Choice Awards & Safer Cars for India Campaign: Global NCAP launched the ‘Safer Choice’ Award challenge at the Delhi Auto Expo in 2018. To qualify for the coveted award a car model must meet all of the following requirements:

The model must achieve a 5-star score for Adult Occupant Protection in accordance with the latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.

The model must achieve at least a 4-star result in Child Occupant Protection in accordance with latest version of the Global NCAP New Market Test protocol.

The model must offer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and meet performance requirements according to United Nations Regulations UN13H, UN140 or GTR9. Where optional, ESC must be available on all the model variants, sold separately without any ‘bundling’ with other features, and as from 2 years onwards must be a standard fit to at least 20% of the sales volume in the country.

The model must meet Pedestrian Protection requirements according to the United Nations Regulations UN127 or GTR9, which must be validated on market units at a Global NCAP designated testing laboratory.

Conformity with all these requirements must be validated at a Global NCAP designated laboratory and by the provision of type approval certificates where applicable.

Safer Cars for India Campaign: The #SaferCarsForIndia campaign was launched by Global NCAP in 2014 with the objective of promoting safer vehicles in the country. Between 2014 and 2022, Global NCAP has completed more than 50+ safety assessments which have acted as an important catalyst in the safety improvement of Indian cars.

