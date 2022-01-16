Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Planted Almond and Karanj Saplings in Smart Park

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted almond and Karanj saplings in Smart Park today. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, the office bearers of Bachpan Sanstha also planted saplings and informed about the creative and environmental protection activities of the organisation.

Importance of plants

Almond is a dry fruit. Technically, it is the seed of the fruit of the almond tree. The almond tree bears pink and white fragrant flowers. It flourishes more in mountainous areas. In Asia, it occurs in greater abundance in Iran-Iraq. The presence of fiber in almonds is helpful in digestion. Almonds are also useful in the treatment of high blood pressure, constipation and heart diseases. It is rich in potassium, magnesium, calcium and vitamin E.

Karanj plant is considered important in Ayurvedic medicine. Karanj plant is also used in religious works.