Operation of Anganwadi Centres Suspended till January 31 in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : In view of the situation of Covid infection in the state, the state government has suspended the operation of Anganwadi centres till January 31, 2022.

Director Women-Child Development Dr. Ram Rao Bhonsle informed that ready-to-eat supplementary nutritional food will be distributed in place of hot cooked food till January 31, till the operation of Anganwadis is suspended. Along with this, arrangements for nutritious food will be ensured at the homes of the eligible beneficiaries in take home ration. Dr. Bhonsle informed that other essential services provided in the Anganwadi Centres will remain unchanged.

All the district collectors of the state have been asked to give information about this and ensure compliance of the decision of the government. Instructions have been given to follow the prescribed standard procedure to prevent Covid-19 infection in distribution of ready-to-eat nutritional food to the beneficiaries of Anganwadi.

It is noteworthy that in view of the third wave of Corona, the Women and Child Development Department, through the Collectors, was requested by the District Level Crisis Management Committee to take a decision on the operation of Anganwadi centres in view of the local situation.