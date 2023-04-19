Maa Kamakhya corridor will be a landmark initiative: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi expressed hope that like Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok corridor, Maa Kamakhya corridor will also be a landmark initiative.

In a tweet, Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a glimpse of how the renovated Maa Kamakhya corridor will look like in the near future.

Responding to the tweet by Assam CM, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“I am sure Maa Kamakhya corridor will be a landmark initiative.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost.”