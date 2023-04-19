Centre urges Supreme Court that all States,Union Territories be made parties to proceedings on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages. In affidavit in SC,Centre says it issued letter yesterday to all States inviting comments,views on ‘seminal issue’ raised in pleas

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud that States be made parties to the proceedings. The apex court had on 25th November last year sought the Centre’s response to separate pleas moved by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities concerned to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.