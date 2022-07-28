New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a bilateral meeting with the Speaker of the Assembly of Mozambique, Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias at Parliament House Complex today.

A Parliamentary Delegation of Mozambique led by Ms. Bias is on a three-day visit to India. Mr. Birla expressed happiness at Ms. Bais’s arrival soon after the election and swearing-in of the new President of the country.

Speaking about the bilateral relations between the two countries, Mr Birla said that the visit of the Mozambique Parliamentary Delegation to India has ushered in a new era of Parliamentary cooperation between the two nations. He hoped for developing a closer relationship between the two Parliaments in the future.

On the occasion, Mr Birla and Ms. Bias signed a Memorandum of Cooperation which aims to develop privileged relations between the Parliaments of India and Mozambique based on the principles of equality, reciprocity of benefits and mutual respect.