New Delhi: The Lok Sabha has passed the National Anti- Doping Bill, 2021 by voice vote. The bill provides for constitution of the National Anti-Doping Agency- NADA for regulating anti- doping activities in sports. Its functions include planning, implementing and monitoring anti-doping activities as well as investigating anti-doping rule violations.

It also seeks to give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation International Convention against doping in sports and compliance of such other obligations and commitments.

The legislation prohibits athletes, athlete support personnel, and other persons from engaging in doping in sports. Under the new legislation, violation of anti-doping rules may result in disqualification of results including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes, ineligibility to participate in a competition or event for a prescribed period, and financial sanctions.

The Bill also proposes to establish the National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports with a view to make recommendations to the government on anti-doping regulations and compliance with international commitments on anti-doping. The Board will oversee the activities of NADA and issue directions to it.

Replying to a debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said that the bill is in the interests of the sportspersons and safeguard their rights. He said, in the country continuous progress is being seen in the sports and a culture of sports is being developed. He said, for the first time in the history, India bagged 7 medals in Tokyo Olympic held last year. Mr Thakur added that the National Anti-Doping Agency- NADA will act as statutory body and its provisions have been made as per the norms of World Anti- Doping Agency and UNESCO International Convention. He informed that India has joined in the league of few nations including US , China, Australia and Japan which have their own Laws against doping. He said, this will enhance the image of the country at global level. He assured the members that capacity of dope test will be enhanced by opening more laboratories where not only samples of Indian athletes will be tested but also samples of sportspersons of other countries can be tested.

Mr Thakur also assured that data privacy of athletes will also be taken care of and it will be shared only with the concerned agency. He also informed the House that the budget of sports is increased continuously .

Earlier, initiating the discussion, Manoj Tiwari of BJP said that this bill will helpful in preventing undue advantage to anyone. He said, sports persons will also be included as members in the National Board for Anti-Doping so that interests of the sports sector are taken care of.

Rahul Ramesh Shewale of Shiv Sena supported the bill and appreciated the government for bringing the legislation. He said the bill will help create a better future of sports in the country.

Sougata Roy of TMC supported the bill saying that the legislation has been finalised on the basis of the report of Standing Committee. He said, the government has brought this bill to prohibit the doping activities.

Chandeshwar Prasad of JD( U) supported the bill saying that no sports persons can take undue advantage once the legislation comes into Act.

Bhartruhari Mahtab of BJD said that the legislation will desist and discourage the athletes and their coaches from indulging in unethical practices of getting good results in sports. He also suggested for making some provisions in the current bill that coaches should also be held responsible if involved in doping activities.

Shyam Singh Yadav of BSP suggested for making the NADA as an independent authority.

P Ravindranath of of AIADMK spoke in support of the bill saying that it will strengthen anti -doping activities in sports in compliance with the provisions of the UNESCO International Convention.

Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore of BJP said that due the efforts of the current dispensation, youth of the country are attracting towards sports as a career opportunities. He listed pout various schemes like Khelo India, Fit India scheme and Target Olympic Podium Scheme which are providing a platform to the young sportspersons to showcase their talents.

Members from other political parties including Bheemrao Baswanthrao Patil of TRS, Supriya Sule of NCP and K Ram Mohan Naidu of TDP also participated in the discussion.