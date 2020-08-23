Locust control operations have been done in more than 5.66 lakh hectares area in 10 States till now

New Delhi: Starting from 11th April, 2020 till 22nd August, 2020, locust control operations have been done in 2,78,716 hectares area in States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana by Locust Circle Offices (LCOs). Till 22nd August, 2020, control operations have been done in 2,87,374 hectares area in States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar by State Governments.

Control operations were carried out during day and night time yesterday, at 04 places in 03 districts viz. Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner of Rajasthan and 02 places in Kutch district of Gujarat against hoppers by LCOs. Adequate manpower and control teams with spray vehicles are deployed in the State/s of Rajasthan, and Gujarat

No Significant crop losses have been reported in the States of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan.

Today (23.08.2020), hoppers are active in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner districts of Rajasthan and kutch district of Gujarat.

As per the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Locust Status Update of 14 Aug., 2020, swarms persist in the Horn of Africa. Good rains fell in Yemen where more hopper bands and swarms are likely to form. Hopper groups and bands continue to form along the Indo-Pakistan border.

Weekly virtual meeting on Desert Locust of South-West Asian countries (Afghanistan, India, Iran and Pakistan) is being organized by FAO. 22 virtual meetings of the technical officers of South West Asian countries have taken place so far.

Related

comments