Odisha Home Department deploys 65 Secretariat staff at BMC for COVID-19 duty

Bhubaneswar: The Home Department in a notification issued yesterday, has asked 50 Assistant Section Officers (ASO) and 15 data entry operators (DEOs) to report at BMC and join the duty and deployed at the civic body’s COVID-19 Control Room and remain there till September 19 in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Home Department has listed officials and DEOs from the Odisha Secretarial Service (OSS) cadre from 26 departments.

It can be mentioned here that already employees from various departments are already on the job of COVID-19 management and control in BMC at the Central office and three administrative zones.

While in South East Zone one observer of Joint Secretary Rank,

two assistant commissioners and three rapid response teams (RRTs) are deployed, in

South West zone one senior officer has been deployed as an observer along with three RRT teams.

Similarly, in North Zone- one senior official as observer, two officers and three RRT teams and four data entry operators are deployed.

In the Health team while there are 11 public health managers, 22 data assistants, 186 ASHA workers, 360 AWW, 84 Heath Workers, 26 Medical Officers are on the job.

The Odisha Fire Services team has been doing a commendable job since March 31 as they have been sanitizing the areas with spraying of sodium hypochlorite solution.

The Fire Services Team included nine officers of Odisha Fire Services and 150 firemen. Besides the disinfectant spraying work they have also been doing their usual dewatering job with BMC during rains in low-lying areas and other day-to-day work assigned to them in a rotation basis.

At the Central Office of BMC the team comprises three officials for cremation management. While the Additional District Public Health Officer and City Health Officer are supervising health-care related matters, for airport returnees management three are two officers engaged one of Deputy Secretary rank and another ORS officer. Similarly from BDA one Additional Commissioner rank officer, one Deputy Commissioner rank officer, from Tahsil Office one supervising staff and one data entry operator, one officer for home isolation, two officers officers for shifting, two officers for cured patient shifting, six experts of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) for 1929 Call Centre, two senior officials from BSCL for coordination, three experts of BDA and assistant project engineer and 15 data entry operators of BMC along with their regular work and all police personnel of different localities, enforcement squads of three zones and central zone are deployed. Laboratory technicians from Capital Hospital and RMRC are also engaged.

The entire Coordination of the COVID-19 Control Room is done under the leadership of BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, by COVID-19 Nodal Officer and Deputy Commissioner Suvendu Kumar Sahoo.

