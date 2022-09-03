Leh town: All is set to host the first ever Mountain Bicycle, MTB, World Cup – the ‘UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup’ in India.

Ladakh Police in collaboration with the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh and Cycling Association of India is organizing this International Cycling event tomorrow.

Our correspondent reports that Ladakh leg of Eliminator world cup is part of series of ten professional races held in various cities across the world.

UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup is a short track race with Cross Country Eliminator, XCE, format of five hundred meters with natural and artificial obstacles. Twenty international, 55 national and local cyclists are participating in the event.

There is excitement among the youth especially the professional cyclists about the arrival of UCI MTB Eliminator world cup is taking place first time in India.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Leh CEC Tashi Gyaltson and Ladakh ADGP SS Khandare will flag off time tials for men and women, Kids joy ride and Cross Country Eliminator, XCE, for men respectively. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur will flag off the Cross Country Eliminator Heats and Finals at Leh main bazaar on Sunday. Ramesh Chandra, Leh.