Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Anthem and mascot the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad, Gujarat tomorrow.

The curtain raiser event of the National Games will be held at the EKA Arena Trans Stadia in the evening in the presence of eminent dignitaries .Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur will also grace the event.

During the event a custom-curated website and mobile application, marking the beginning of the biggest sporting extravaganza in the country, will also be unveiled.The 36th National Games, whose theme is Celebrating Unity Through Sports, are being held after a gap of seven years and will take place from 29th of September to 12th of October.

An estimated seven thousand athletes from 28 states and eight Union Territories are expected to take part across 36 disciplines including most traditional Olympic sports.

Indigenous sports like mallakhamb and yogasana will also feature in the National Games for the first time.

The National Games were last held in Kerala in 2015.