Five JD(U) MLAs join ruling BJP in Manipur

In a jolt to Janta Dal (United) in Manipur, five of the six MLAs of the party have joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Now, JD(U)’s Muhammad Abdul Nasir remains the only MLA from the party in Manipur. The Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly accepted the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP.

The move by the MLAs comes after Nitish Kumar dumped the BJP and joined forces with Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties, displacing the BJP from the co-pilot’s seat in Bihar.

In Manipur the JD(U) had won six of the 38 constituencies it had contested in the assembly elections held in March this year. Whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority of 32 seats in the 60-member state Assembly.

Soon after the valid merger of Manipur JD(U) MLAs with the BJP, Party Senior leader and MP Sushil Modi took a jibe at the Bihar chief minister saying states like Manipur and Arunachal have become “JD(U)-mukt”.