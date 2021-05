Bhopal: Forest Minister Dr. Kunwar Vijay Shah met Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today at Chief Minister’s residence after Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan conferred land ownership rights to the submergence affected families of Indira Sagar Project in Municipal Council Chhanera (Naya Harsud). Dr. Shah expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Shri Chouhan on behalf of the displaced families and thanked him heartily. Dr. Vijay Shah said that this is an admirable and unique work.

