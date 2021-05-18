CM of Madhya Pradesh briefs about taking care of families of deceased employees in Covid-19

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that our employees have discharged their duties with full dedication and commitment during Covid crisis. While we are urging people to stay indoors to stop the chain of infection, these employees are working in the field and carrying out their responsibilities day and night by risking their lives. Due to their efforts, arrangements are running smoothly.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that several unfortunate incidents have also occured. Many of our employees passed away while on duty during Covid-19. It is our responsibility to look after and care for their families. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government has decided that two schemes will be launched for the welfare of employees. These are the Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojana and the Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Vishesh Anugrah Yojana.



Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojana



The Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Anukampa Niyukti Yojana has been implemented for all regular permanent workers, workers on workload and contingency fund, daily wage earners, ad hoc, contractual, collector rate, government servants working as outsourced employees. In the event of death of these employees from Covid infection, an eligible member of their family will be given compassionate appointment in the same type of employment under the scheme.



Mukhya Mantri Covid-19 Vishesh Anugrah Yojana



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government has decided that in the event of sudden death of any working, regular, permanent workers, daily wage earners, ad hoc, contractual, outsourced, other government servants / employees of the state due to Covid 19, their families will be eligible for an ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh as immediate financial assistance.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in the event of crisis, this ex-gratia amount will provide support to their families. Anganwadi workers, assistants, ASHA workers, village Kotwars, etc. workers will also be included in this scheme. In the scheme of compassionate appointment, separate plans are also being made for ASHA workers so that the dependents of these families can also get relief and livelihood.



Duration of Yojana



In the announcement of new schemes made by Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today, The Chief Minister Covid-19 Compassionate Appointment Scheme will be implemented from 1 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. Similarly Chief Minister Covid-19 Special Grace Scheme will remain in force from 30 March 2021 to 31 July 2021.





