Labour Minister hosts Health & Nutrition Check-Up Camp for Women Brick Kiln & Beedi workers on International Women’s Day

New Delhi: Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change hosted the initiative of Health & Nutrition check-up camp here today. Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women & Child Development presided over the programme. Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour & Employment & Natural Gas also attended the programme.

In order to promote the idea of ‘Swastha Bharat’ amongst the women workers &acknowledging their contribution in nation building, a Health & Nutrition Check-Up Camp was organized on International Women’s Day. Shri Bhupender Yadav emphasized on detection of occupational diseases among the women workers of the unorganized sector. Women workers exposed to hazardous work environment are prone to various occupational diseases and many macro and micro nutrients deficiencies. Women workers of Brick Kiln Industries and Beedi Industries are much more prone to iron deficiencies and hence become Anaemic in due course.

Anaemia is a major health concern in India, especially among women of lower socio-economic strata is at higher risk of being anaemic.

While acknowledging the efforts put in by Ministry of Labour & Employment, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, also reiterated about the efforts being taken by the Ministry of Women & Child Development. She urged for formulating policies around the idea of ‘Equal Pay for Equal Work’. She said that collaboration between both the ministries can solve problems of the women workforce of our country. She enumerated many women centric flagship schemes of the Government brought to alleviate the problems faced by women workers. She also promoted the idea of collaboration with ESIC for extending help to women workers of unorganized sector through the ‘One Stop Centre’ Scheme which has been implemented in 704 districts throughout country.

For an early detection of any major occupational diseases, a health & nutrition check-up camp was organized by Ministry of Labour & Employment, GoI assisted by ESIC& Labour Welfare Department on the International Women’s Day. The initiative started will facilitate in achieving optimum health of the working women for improving overall productivity. During the camp, Health profile cards were made for the participants. The participants will also be continuously monitored for next 06 months. Besides these, to promote preventive healthcare, health supplements & Ayush Kits were also distributed among the 20 women Beedi Workers from Ajmer, 22WomenBeedi Workers from Uttar Pradesh and 26women Brick Kiln Workers from Haryana who participated in the event.