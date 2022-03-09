Khimji Foundation joins hand with BSCL and Aaina to organize “Walk4EQUALITY”

Bhubaneswar : Khimji Foundation, a generous incorporation by the most trusted jewellery brand of Odisha, Khimji Jewellers, along with Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd. (BSCL) and Aaina organized walkathon, ‘Walk4EQUALITY’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day. With an aim to promote equality and build a violent free society, the walkathon witnessed around 150 enthusiastic participants.

The 3 km walkathon, ‘Walk4EQUALITY’ stretched from Janta Maidan to Kalinga Stadium. Dignitaries including Akash Das Nayak, actor and Chairperson, Mo College, Dillip Tirkey, Chairman, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Shradhanjali Samantray, Indian footballer, Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Editor, Utkal Prasang and Odisha Review, Ollywood actresses Naina Dash and Supriya Nayak, Social activist Linkan Subudhi and CFO Manoranjan Samantray participated in the walkathon.

Wishing on the eve of International Women’s Day, Mitesh Khimji, Director Khimji Foundation said, “Women are one of the most precious creations of God and each woman should be equally empowered to run the society. Khimji Foundation has always been supportive towards empowering women. We are grateful to be a part of the noble cause of promoting equality and a special thanks to all the precious women for making this world a better place.”

Addressing the event, Chief Guest, Akash Das Nayak said, “We are the citizens of a country where women are worshiped as Goddess; they are the creators. They have gone a long way ahead, but still they are fighting for their surveillance. We should promise to give importance to gender equality to build a beautiful country.”