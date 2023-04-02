King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to visit India from 3rd to 5th April for official work

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will be on an official visit to India from 3rd to 5th of this month. He will be accompanied by Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and senior officials of Bhutan.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the visit of the King of Bhutan is in keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

During the visit, he will meet with the President Droupadi Murmu and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The External Affairs Minister and senior officials will also call on the King of Bhutan.

The Ministry said India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust. It said, the visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including economic and development cooperation.