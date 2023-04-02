Badminton: PV Sindhu storms into finals of Madrid Spain Masters tournament

The two-time Olympic medallist and former World Badminton champion P. V Sindhu reached the Madrid Spain Masters final beating Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in a straight-set 22-20 and 24-22 in Madrid today. Sindhu, who made three consecutive first-round exits this season and lost in the second round at the Swiss Open last week, has found her mojo back, and she has not dropped a single game en route to the finals.

The world no. 11 Sindhu began her Madrid campaign with a 21-10, 21-14 win over Swiss qualifier Jenjira Stadelmann. In the second round, the Indian shuttler beat Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-14, 21-16 to avenge her loss against the Indonesian from last week’s Swiss Open. In the quarterfinals, Sindhu defeated Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 21-14, 21-17.