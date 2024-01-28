KIIT Women Employees in Traditional Sarees Participate in ‘Pattathon’ Mini Marathon

Bhubaneswar: About 5,000 women, dressed in traditional sarees, participated in Pattathon (mini-marathon) on Sunday morning under the encouragement and inspiration of the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta to promote women empowerment and educational access for all.

This annual event is held across various districts in Odisha and different cities in India with the aim of ‘Education for All’. This year, the marathon was organized in 55 locations across Odisha, including the unique edition in Bhubaneswar.

The marathon was held from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, with 5,000 female employees of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS participating in it. The marathon started from Shikharchandi Temple Square and ended at KIIT Cricket Stadium. Awards were presented to the best participants by the guests including Dr Samanta.

The event was organized by K3 Breakfree and also saw other competitions held during the day. The marathon saw the participation of prominent figures such as Odisha Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (OB & OCWW) Chairman Srimayee Mishra, BMC Mayor Sulochana Das, Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kanhar; local corporator Mihir Kumar Rout, international cyclist Minati Mohapatra; athletes Shravani Nanda, Anuradha Biswal; KIIT and KISS President Saswati Bal; Dr. Itirani Samanta, Editor, Kadambini, Prof Saranjit Singh, VC, KIIT DU and Prof. jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, Registrar among others.