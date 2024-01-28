Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM along with 8 cabinet ministers

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar took oath of office and secrecy for the record ninth time as Chief Minister of Bihar. Eight other cabinet ministers also took oath at Rajbhavan with him. Governor Rajendra Vishwanat Arlekar administered oath of office and secrecy this evening to three BJP and three JD(U) leaders. Besides this, one member from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one Independent also took oath.

From the BJP, party’s state president Samrat Choudhary, former minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Prem Kumar have been inducted in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet. On the other hand senior JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Shravan Kumar have got cabinet berths. Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s son and HAM President Santosh Kumar Suman and one Independent have also been inducted as ministers.

After today’s swearing-in ceremony, the cabinet is expected to be expanded soon. BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Nityanand Rai and several other leaders were present at the ceremony. Huge gathering of supporters from BJP, JD(U) and other allies were present outside the Rajbhavan.