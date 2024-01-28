So Am I Foundation Observes Sahyog Divas with signing up of MoUs with Business Houses and Organisations for the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative

Bhubaneswar: So Am I Foundation, a prominent non-profit organization committed to fighting hunger and malnutrition observed Sahyog Divas. This event aimed to welcome the newly inducted Members as well as to felicitate the Business Houses/ NRIs/ National Level Organisations on 27th January 2024 at Hotel Lyfe, Near BMC New Building, Bhubaneswar.

The Sahyog Divas observation ceremony was graced by the presence of SriP.K.Mohanty, IAS(Retd), Former Chief Secretary, Kerala; Sri Lalit Das, IPS, Addl. DG, HRPC, Odisha; Cuttack; Shri Soumendra Priyadarshi, IPS, Director, Intelligence, Odisha; Odisha; Rtn. Ajay Agarwaal, Past Rotary Governor & Industrialist; Sri Tanuj Mohanty, Director, MGM Group and Sri Koushik Das, CEO, AAONXT OTT.

Padmashree Debi Prasanna Pattanayak, renowned Linguist and Chairman, So Am I Foundation presided over the event.

Tushi Motors has signed MoU with So Am I Foundation to support the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative.

Geeta Devi Charitable Trust: has signed MoU with So Am I Foundation to operate the Food Bank & Community Kitchen at Cuttack under the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative.

Mavni Services : has signed MoU with So Am I Foundation to support the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative.

YI Bhubaneswar has signed MoU with So Am I Foundation to support the Community Development & Livelihood Initiatives for the deprived.

Sri Vishnu Swaminathan, Director, So Am I in the USA has welcome the Guests & given a comprehensive presentation on the projects of So Am I Foundation.

Shri Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi expressed his views saying, “As a representative of law enforcement in the cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, I recognize the significance of a ‘Hunger Free Odisha’ in creating a safer and more prosperous environment. A well-fed community is not only healthier but also more resilient. So Am I Foundation’s commitment to this noble cause is commendable. We are proud to stand together with them in support of a ‘Hunger Free Odisha’ as it contributes to the overall safety and well-being of our communities.”

Pinaki Mohanty, Founder So Am I Foundation, expressed his elation saying, “We are immensely grateful for the support of these distinguished individuals and the community at large. The ‘Hunger Free Odisha’ initiative is not just about providing meals; it’s about fostering a thriving, nourished community where culture, safety, and prosperity can flourish. We plan to conduct more health camps in the future to truly create a healthy society.”

Sri Dhirendra Kar, USA; Sri Akshay Mohanty, USA; Sri Sanjib Dash, USA & Smt Susmita Rajhansha, UK those who support the Hunger Free Odisha Initiative were felicitated.

Sri Dhirendra Kar, Trustee, Smt Vandana Gupta, Trustee & Dr. Chidatmika Khatua, Co founder; So Am I Foundation inducted new Members in foundation. Smt Sucheta Mohanty, Trustee along with well-known Food Blogger Sri Rohit Srivastava conducted the event.

Notably So Am I Foundation had conducted health camps for underprivileged children in collaboration with Yolo Health ATM. Yolo Health ATM has joined hands with Commissionerate of Police, CSC, FICCI FLO & So Am I Foundation. These health ATMs will be placed in various hospitals and will facilitate immediate tests for patients.