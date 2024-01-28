British Deputy High Commissioner Explores Collaborative Opportunities with Finnest Odisha

Bhubaneswar – A four-member delegation from the British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata, led by Dr. Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner for East & North East India, conducted an official visit to the Odisha office of UK-based Finnest. The visit aimed to strengthen ties and explore collaborative opportunities in Finnest’s initiatives in the state.

Founded by Dr.Biswanath Patnaik and Mr. Arun Kar, distinguished Odia investors and entrepreneurs, Finnest, a BNP Group company, is at the forefront of innovation with its cutting-edge technology. The company is set to establish hydrogen-based electronic vehicle manufacturing and bio-bag manufacturing units in Odisha, contributing to the state’s technological and environmental landscape.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to East and North East India said “I am impressed to hear about the ambitious plans of Finnest UK on creating new jobs in Odisha through manufacturing of electric vehicles, particularly in the heavy duty vehicle segment using innovative technologies. Look forward to visiting again once their operations start. I believe their success will open up the landscape for more such partnerships between the UK and India and support a faster transition to electric mobility”. The visiting team comprised Dr. Andrew Fleming, Rishikesh Chanda (Senior Sector Manager-Infrastructure), Haimanti Poddar (Senior Climate Change and Energy Adviser & FCDO India Electric Mobility Policy Lead), and Swarnamayee Satapathy (Asst. Communications, Events & Visits Officer).

During the visit, the British Deputy High Commission team was briefed on Finnest’s investments, projects, technologies, employment opportunities, and social initiatives in the state. Discussions centered around potential collaborative ventures and avenues for joint exploration.

Present at the briefing were Asim Amitav Harichandan (Director, Corporate Affairs, Finnest Odisha), Somnath Patnaik (Executive Director & Advisor, Finnest Odisha), and Goutam Das (Director & CRO, Finnest Odisha) from the BNP Group.

To commemorate the occasion, Mamta Pulse, the healthcare unit of BNP Group, organized a first-aid kit distribution, showcasing the commitment to community welfare and health.

The interaction between the British Deputy High Commission and Finnest Odisha marks a significant step towards fostering international collaborations in the fields of technology, sustainability, and economic development in the State.