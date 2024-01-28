Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik commenced the proceedings of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik commenced the proceedings of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today, in the presence of AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr Satyanarayan M and other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Patnaik expressed his delight in successfully hosting the Kalinga Super Cup 2024, “It gives me immense pride to say that Odisha has successfully hosted yet another marquee tournament at the Kalinga Stadium. Being able to host as many as 16 teams simultaneously, providing them with all the facilities, also signifies that Odisha has been making positive strides in football. We aim to further strengthen our partnership with AIFF and support the football development in India.”

“My best wishes to all the participating teams and everyone involved in making this tournament a huge success. I am sure all the teams, players, coaches and officials had a memorable experience in Odisha,” he added.