IIT Bhubaneswar joins the Nation in celebration 75th Republic Day

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has joined the Nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day with patriotic fervour. Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar unfurled the National Flag on the occasion. In his address, he deliberated on the meanings of the words ‘Republic’ and ‘Democracy’ and their significance in the context of Indian values and tradition. Quoting Aurobindo, he said that the ideal basis of democracy is dharma which recognizes that everyone and everything in this world is interdependent, and thus goes beyond the concept of rights.

The celebration also showcased March-Past by the security unit, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and exciting performances by the students of the Institute. Among others, Prof. Rajesh Roshan Dash, Dean (Student Affairs), Dean (Alumni Affairs & International Relations), Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar, Dr. Srinivasa Ramanujam Kannan, Professor In-Charge, Extra-Academic Activities, senior members of faculty and senior officers of the Institute were present on the occasion. A vibrant cultural programme by the students was also organised in the evening to mark the Republic Day celebrations enjoyable and eventful.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bhubaneswar also celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm. Shri Chakradhar Prusty, Principal of the School unfurled the Triranga on the occasion. He also addressed the students and teachers. The students of the school also performed various cultural programmes to mark the celebrations.