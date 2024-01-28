Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Praised for Action-Oriented Leadership by V K Pandian

KEONJHAR (ODISHA): In a recent visit to the tribal-dominated Keonjhar district, V K Pandian, Chairman of 5T (Transformation and Technology) and Nabin Odisha, showered praise on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his effective and action-oriented leadership style.

Pandian, who was on a one-day tour of the region, highlighted Patnaik’s distinctive approach, emphasizing the Chief Minister’s preference for action over lengthy speeches commonly associated with politicians.

“Our CM Naveen Patnaik is a mass leader and he works round-the clock for the welfare of the people. Though he speaks less, BJD president works more than many other leaders,” stated Pandian, who recently transitioned from civil service to active participation in politics.

Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, has earned a reputation for his quiet yet impactful governance, focusing on delivering results rather than engaging in extensive rhetoric. The 5T initiative, spearheaded by Patnaik, aims at promoting transparency, teamwork, technology, and time as key elements in the governance framework.

During the gathering of party workers and local residents at Silsuna in Keonjhar district, Pandian acknowledged Patnaik’s dedication to the welfare of the people and his relentless efforts to bring about positive transformations in the state.

The Chief Minister’s leadership style, characterized by a strong work ethic and a commitment to efficient governance, has garnered appreciation from various quarters. As Odisha continues its journey towards progress, Naveen Patnaik’s emphasis on action and tangible outcomes remains a focal point in the state’s political landscape.