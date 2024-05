Bhubaneswar: BJP National President JP Nadda releases party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ (election manifesto) for Odisha at a programme in a hotel; party’s National Vice President Baijayant Panda, state BJP President Manmohan Samal, party leaders like Aparajita Sarangi, Samir Mohanty, Jual Oram, Sambit Patra, Prithviraj Harichandan, Bimbadhar Kuanr and Sudarshan Nayak were present at the event