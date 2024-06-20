Bhubaneswar: KIIT University Students Rutaparna & Swetaparna ranked 47 in BWF Women’s Doubles, 1st from Odisha to come under the top 50 rank.

KIITIAN Rutaparna Panda & Swetaparna Panda have achieved their highest BWF ranking of 47 in the Women’s Doubles event becoming the first players from Odisha to come under the top 50 rank. Both the Sisters have been provided all financial support and free education in KIIT University, Rutaparna has already completed her BBA in 2021 and is currently pursuing MBA while Swetaparna has been admitted to BBA in the year 2023.

KIIT University is providing a monthly scholarship to both the sisters to meet their daily training expenses and also financial assistance is provided for their national & international participation in various competitions.

The Panda Sisters met Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS yesterday morning and took his blessings and thanked him for providing all support for their success from 2018 onwards and wished to continue the blessings in future.

Prof. Samanta congratulated the Panda Sisters and appreciated their efforts to make KIIT & Odisha proud.