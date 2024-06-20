Bhubaneswar: Paddy will be procured at Rs 3100 per quintal informed Odisha Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra. ‘After Centre’s MSP hike to Rs 2300, our burden has reduced’. ‘We will have to pay only Rs 800 more instead of Rs 917 per quintal’. ‘Money will be transferred within 48 hours of paddy procurement’. ‘There will be no ‘Katni Chhatni’.
Odisha Govt will procure Paddy at Rs 3100 per quintal says Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister
Prev Post
KIIT University Students Rutaparna & Swetaparna ranked 47 in BWF Women’s Doubles, 1st from Odisha to come under the top 50 rank