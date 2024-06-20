Karisma Kapoor joins the judges panel for the fourth season of India’s Best Dancer on Sony Entertainment Television

Raising the bar of reality TV, Sony Entertainment Television announces the return of its homegrown format, ‘India’s Best Dancer’, for a fourth season with Bollywood’s dancing diva, Karisma Kapoor, joining the esteemed judging panel. A timeless icon who continues to engage with fans of all ages, Karisma Kapoor’s keen insights into the world of entertainment and the art of dance make her a perfect fit to join Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis as a judge on the latest edition of the dance reality show.

Bringing her unique perspective to the panel this season, Karisma Kapoor will gauge the overall ‘Entertainment’ quotient of each performance, while Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis will evaluate the contestants on ‘Newness’ and ‘Technique’ respectively, and together, the trio will be the ENT specialists of the show.

This season promises to deliver more mesmerizing performances, diverse dance styles, and exceptional talent, and Karisma Kapoor, excited about her new project, shared, “India’s Best Dancer is a phenomenal platform that truly celebrates the spirit of dance. I have been on the show before as a guest judge and the sheer passion and dedication that these contestants bring to the stage are inspiring; I can’t wait to witness the extraordinary talent that India has to offer. I am thrilled to join Terence and Geeta as a Judge in this incredible journey wherein we get the opportunity to nurture and hone the craft of aspiring participants and mentor them with the learnings of our experiences in the industry.”