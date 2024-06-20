Bank of Baroda onboards Rising Indian Tennis Sensation Sumit Nagal as its Brand Endorser  

In line with the Bank’s ethos to extend early support to Indian athletes helping them unlock their full potential

A role model for today’s youth, Sumit will help the Bank connect with GenNext

Mumbai : Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, today announced that the Bank has signed rising Indian tennis player Mr. Sumit Nagal as its brand endorser. The move is in alignment with the Bank’s long-standing philosophy to support emerging talented and ambitious Indian sportspersons as they endeavour to compete with the best on the world stage.

Aged 26 years, Sumit Nagal will be strategically positioned by the Bank to target a younger demographic and a new generation of customers with a range of products specifically designed for this segment.

The highest-ranked Indian singles tennis player currently, Sumit has jumped to a career-high singles ranking of World No. 71 on 17th June 2024, while securing a place in the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics in the process. In January 2024, Sumit became the first Indian player in 35 years to defeat a seeded player in a Grand Slam men’s singles match at the Australian Open 2024.

Sumit joins a stellar line-up of Bank of Baroda endorsers that includes badminton star PV Sindhu and cricketing youth icon Shafali Verma.

Commenting on the association, Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Bank of Baroda has a rich legacy of partnering with and extending its support to some of India’s most promising sporting talent early on in their careers. We are delighted to welcome Sumit Nagal to the Bank of Baroda family. Tennis is a global, highly competitive and demanding sport and this makes Sumit’s journey and what he’s aspiring to achieve all the more inspiring and extraordinary. The collaboration between Bank of Baroda and Sumit will also go a long way in promoting the sport in India and helping the Bank reach out to a younger audience.”

“Sumit’s commitment, perseverance, passion and authenticity are just some of the attributes that define him; values that Bank of Baroda holds dear as well. 2024 is already proving to be a breakthrough year for Sumit and over 80,000 Barodians are cheering for him as he strives to achieve his dreams and make the country proud,” added Shri Chand.

Sumit Nagal said, “I am honoured and privileged to be associated with Bank of Baroda and would like to thank them for putting their confidence in me. Bank of Baroda is a leading, trusted Indian financial services institution that empowers the dreams and ambitions of millions and I eagerly look forward to this association.”

Born on 16th August 1997, Sumit started playing tennis at the age of 8. He won the 2015 Wimbledon boys doubles title. Sumit is the first Indian to reach a Grand Slam singles main draw in 3 years at the Australian Open 2024 and the first Indian ever to win 2 ATP Challenger singles titles in Europe. Recently, in April 2024, Sumit became the first Indian player in 49 years to qualify for the main draw of the Monte Carlo Masters tournament and the first Indian men’s player ever to win a Masters 1000 match on clay, defeating Matteo Arnaldi in the round of 64.