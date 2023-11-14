Keshav Maharaj Overtakes Mohammed Siraj to Claim Top ODI Bowler Spot

Dubai, Nov 14 – Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj’s brief tenure as the world’s number one ODI bowler came to an end after just a week as South African spinner Keshav Maharaj dethroned him on Tuesday.

The rankings update showcased Maharaj surpassing Siraj in the latest standings, marking a swift shift in the top bowler’s position. Mohammed Siraj had recently ascended to the pinnacle of the ODI bowling rankings, replacing Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi on November 8.

However, the updated rankings revealed Keshav Maharaj’s ascent to the top spot. Maharaj’s recent performances in the ongoing World Cup have been instrumental in his rise, with seven wickets to his credit across three matches, notably claiming a four-wicket haul against New Zealand in Pune.

The seesaw battle at the summit of the ODI bowling rankings reflects the dynamic nature of cricket and the competitive environment among top performers vying for the coveted top spot.

Maharaj’s stellar displays have propelled him to the pinnacle, showcasing his prowess and impact on the international stage. With the World Cup ongoing, the rankings remain fluid, promising more shifts and exciting developments in the near future.